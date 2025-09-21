Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Buys 1,450 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises about 0.6% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,518,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,571,000 after acquiring an additional 279,267 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 11,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CMG. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.76.

CMG stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.61. The stock has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

