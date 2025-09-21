Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. $SBLK

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,209 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,227,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 59.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,868,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,548,000 after acquiring an additional 693,683 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,259 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,640,000 after acquiring an additional 139,930 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 59.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,298,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,204,000 after acquiring an additional 485,436 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 938,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,599,000 after purchasing an additional 336,873 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.07.

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

SBLK stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.93. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Star Bulk Carriers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

