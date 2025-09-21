Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Kimbell Royalty $KRP

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,798 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,532 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 30,815 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty by 760.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 149,139 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Price Performance

NYSE KRP opened at $13.35 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $16.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Kimbell Royalty Cuts Dividend

Kimbell Royalty ( NYSE:KRP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.12). Kimbell Royalty had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Kimbell Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is -3,800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Kimbell Royalty from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kimbell Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Kimbell Royalty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,600 shares of Kimbell Royalty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $49,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 43,663 shares in the company, valued at $599,929.62. This trade represents a 7.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Profile

