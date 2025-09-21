Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 3.2% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $72.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $75.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.