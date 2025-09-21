Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 49 Shares of Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Garmin by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 677.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 9,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Garmin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $399,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 29,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,390. This represents a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total value of $2,371,760.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,390,668.16. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Garmin from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.75.

Garmin Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $235.10 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $160.94 and a 1-year high of $246.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 23.21%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Further Reading

