Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. $PK

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PK. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11,039.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 401.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 186.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 1.80.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.820-2.080 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 370.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Get Our Latest Report on PK

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.