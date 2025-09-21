Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF $EWG

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000. iShares MSCI Germany ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 95.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

EWG opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average is $40.47. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $43.31.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.