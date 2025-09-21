Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.9% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.54.

GOOGL opened at $254.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.36. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $256.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.44, for a total transaction of $149,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,799.04. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 258,088 shares of company stock worth $52,405,304. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

