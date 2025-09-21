Aon plc $AON Position Increased by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in AON by 530.6% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AON by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,051,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in AON by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AON by 425.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in AON by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $438.00 price target (up from $436.00) on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target (up from $401.00) on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AON from $411.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.69.

Shares of AON stock opened at $350.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $323.73 and a 12 month high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.AON’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

