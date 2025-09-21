Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 26,883 Shares of LandBridge Company LLC $LB

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,883 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.29% of LandBridge worth $14,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of LandBridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in LandBridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in LandBridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in LandBridge during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in LandBridge during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on LandBridge from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays cut their target price on LandBridge from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on LandBridge from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

LandBridge Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $51.35 on Friday. LandBridge Company LLC has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.87 and a 200 day moving average of $65.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.25.

LandBridge Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. LandBridge’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

About LandBridge

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

