Annex Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $29,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,207,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,923,400,000 after acquiring an additional 207,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,845,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,233,891,000 after purchasing an additional 45,924 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,980,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,071,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,926,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,979,000 after purchasing an additional 122,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,756,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,224,000 after buying an additional 242,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

FNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $182.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.88.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $213.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.70 and a 1 year high of $214.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.89.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.70 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 58.82% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

