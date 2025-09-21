Annex Advisory Services LLC Invests $70.81 Million in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,277,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,812,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 1.7% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 59,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 27.7%

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average is $30.12.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

