Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. $LMAT

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 535.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,085 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $18,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 250.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 36.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John A. Roush sold 6,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $607,220.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,916 shares in the company, valued at $269,875.80. The trade was a 69.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 10,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $999,197.85. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,802.64. This represents a 37.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,815 shares of company stock valued at $11,280,206 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LMAT

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $92.25 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.42 and a twelve month high of $109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.95. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.48 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 20.08%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.590 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.230-2.370 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.