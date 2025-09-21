Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $4.04 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,680,000 after acquiring an additional 76,017,350 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $1,954,941,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20,758.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,951,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913,335 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after buying an additional 2,466,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,580,000 after buying an additional 2,228,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,431,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,684.65. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,511,060.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,624,689.76. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $164.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.94.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $156.15 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $149.91 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $365.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

