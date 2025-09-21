Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $3.23 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,614,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,798,000 after buying an additional 102,520 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 716,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,528,000 after buying an additional 107,110 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,642,000 after buying an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 617,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,179,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 557,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,714,000 after buying an additional 79,041 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPSM stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.17.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.