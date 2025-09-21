Annex Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mama’s Creations, Inc. $MAMA

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,689 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Mama’s Creations worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in Mama’s Creations by 170.1% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 332,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 209,680 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mama’s Creations by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 148,147 shares in the last quarter. Expect Equity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mama’s Creations by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Expect Equity LLC now owns 283,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 94,117 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations in the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mama’s Creations by 70.1% in the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 179,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 73,885 shares in the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAMA stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76.

Mama’s Creations ( NASDAQ:MAMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 3.34%.The firm had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Mama’s Creations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Mama’s Creations from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mama’s Creations from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Mama’s Creations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products.

