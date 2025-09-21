Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 19,577 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,577 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology makes up about 1.0% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $41,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $13,810,000. Amiral Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,508.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,626,000 after buying an additional 47,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $703.00 to $679.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $840.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $726.84.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.1%

SPOT opened at $735.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.71. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $362.00 and a twelve month high of $785.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $693.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $653.48.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%.The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

