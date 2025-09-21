Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 10,703 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $24,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.5% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AJG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $352.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $288.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $369.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.78, for a total transaction of $899,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 114,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,407,849.06. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total value of $3,825,648.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 85,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,569,792. This trade represents a 13.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $299.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $274.25 and a fifty-two week high of $351.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $298.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.17. The company has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 36.93%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

