Andrew Grimmig Sells 4,096 Shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Grimmig sold 4,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $53,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 96,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,949.99. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DoubleVerify Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:DV opened at $12.74 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 7.38%.The company had revenue of $189.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. DoubleVerify has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $1,298,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 3.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 459,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,565 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 258.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $17,214,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 253.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DoubleVerify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DoubleVerify from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

