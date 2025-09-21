Analyzing SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) and Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) and Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

SEI Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Federated Hermes pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. SEI Investments pays out 18.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Federated Hermes pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SEI Investments has increased its dividend for 34 consecutive years and Federated Hermes has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.6% of SEI Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of Federated Hermes shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of SEI Investments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Federated Hermes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments $2.21 billion 4.86 $581.19 million $5.33 16.27 Federated Hermes $1.63 billion 2.51 $268.31 million $4.51 11.69

This table compares SEI Investments and Federated Hermes”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SEI Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Federated Hermes. Federated Hermes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SEI Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SEI Investments and Federated Hermes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEI Investments 0 4 3 0 2.43 Federated Hermes 0 6 1 0 2.14

SEI Investments presently has a consensus target price of $105.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.08%. Federated Hermes has a consensus target price of $48.17, indicating a potential downside of 8.67%. Given SEI Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SEI Investments is more favorable than Federated Hermes.

Risk & Volatility

SEI Investments has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federated Hermes has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SEI Investments and Federated Hermes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments 31.25% 29.96% 26.10% Federated Hermes 21.67% 32.30% 17.05%

Summary

SEI Investments beats Federated Hermes on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEI Investments

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Company was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Hermes, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.

