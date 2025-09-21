Analyzing Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) & Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) and Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Mercedes-Benz Group has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mazda Motor has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mercedes-Benz Group and Mazda Motor”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercedes-Benz Group $157.56 billion 0.36 $11.05 billion C$3.29 4.51 Mazda Motor $32.96 billion 0.14 $752.92 million $0.10 36.80

Mercedes-Benz Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mazda Motor. Mercedes-Benz Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mazda Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mercedes-Benz Group and Mazda Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercedes-Benz Group 4.85% 7.35% 2.55% Mazda Motor 0.39% 3.36% 1.51%

Dividends

Mercedes-Benz Group pays an annual dividend of C$0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Mazda Motor pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Mercedes-Benz Group pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mazda Motor pays out 140.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mercedes-Benz Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mercedes-Benz Group and Mazda Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercedes-Benz Group 0 5 0 0 2.00 Mazda Motor 1 1 1 0 2.00

Summary

Mercedes-Benz Group beats Mazda Motor on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

(Get Free Report)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment. The company was formerly known as Daimler AG and changed its name to Mercedes-Benz Group AG in February 2022. Mercedes-Benz Group AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

About Mazda Motor

(Get Free Report)

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

