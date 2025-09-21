Analyzing Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) & Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET)

Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) and Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sharplink Gaming and Flutter Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharplink Gaming -3,377.39% -15.93% -15.81% Flutter Entertainment 2.96% 12.15% 4.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sharplink Gaming and Flutter Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharplink Gaming 0 0 1 0 3.00 Flutter Entertainment 0 4 20 1 2.88

Risk & Volatility

Sharplink Gaming currently has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 176.98%. Flutter Entertainment has a consensus target price of $332.70, suggesting a potential upside of 16.85%. Given Sharplink Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sharplink Gaming is more favorable than Flutter Entertainment.

Sharplink Gaming has a beta of 10.1, meaning that its stock price is 910% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flutter Entertainment has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sharplink Gaming and Flutter Entertainment”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharplink Gaming $3.66 million 799.59 $10.10 million N/A N/A Flutter Entertainment $14.89 billion 3.37 $43.00 million $2.03 140.26

Flutter Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Sharplink Gaming.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.8% of Sharplink Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Sharplink Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Flutter Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Flutter Entertainment beats Sharplink Gaming on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharplink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network. It operates a performance marketing platform, which owns and operates state-specific web domains to attract, acquire, and drive local sports betting and casino traffic directly to the company's sportsbook and casino partners, which are licensed to operate in each respective state; and offers sports betting data to sports media publishers. It also provides iGaming and affiliate marketing network, which focuses on delivering quality traffic and player acquisitions, and retention and conversions to global iGaming operator partners worldwide; and development, hosting, operations, maintenance, and service of free-to-play games and contests. In addition, the company owns and operates various real-money fantasy sports and sports simulation games and mobile apps on its platform; and is licensed or authorized to operate in every state in the United States, where fantasy sports play is legal and in which SportsHub has elected to operate based on the financial viability. SharpLink Gaming, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting. In addition, it provides online poker, casino, and rummy. Further, it provides sports betting and gaming services through paddypower.com, betfair.com, sportsbet.com.au, tvg.com, us.betfair.com, fanduel.com, adjarabet.com, pokerstars.com, Skybet.com, tombola.com, sisal.com, and maxbet.rs websites under the FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sportsbet, PokerStars, Paddy Power, Sisal, tombola, Betfair, MaxBet, TVG, Stardust, Junglee Games, and Adjarabet brands, as well as live poker tours and events. The company was formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc and changed its name to Flutter Entertainment plc in 2019. Flutter Entertainment plc was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

