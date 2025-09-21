Analyzing Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Smart Card Marketing Systems (OTCMKTS:SMKG)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) and Smart Card Marketing Systems (OTCMKTS:SMKG – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Amazon.com and Smart Card Marketing Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amazon.com 0 2 46 2 3.00 Smart Card Marketing Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00

Amazon.com presently has a consensus price target of $263.30, suggesting a potential upside of 13.75%. Given Amazon.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amazon.com is more favorable than Smart Card Marketing Systems.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amazon.com 10.54% 23.84% 11.14% Smart Card Marketing Systems N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Amazon.com and Smart Card Marketing Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

72.2% of Amazon.com shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Amazon.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.4% of Smart Card Marketing Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amazon.com and Smart Card Marketing Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amazon.com $637.96 billion 3.87 $59.25 billion $6.56 35.29 Smart Card Marketing Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Amazon.com has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Card Marketing Systems.

Summary

Amazon.com beats Smart Card Marketing Systems on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content. In addition, the company offers programs that enable sellers to sell their products in its stores; and programs that allow authors, independent publishers, musicians, filmmakers, Twitch streamers, skill and app developers, and others to publish and sell content. Further, it provides compute, storage, database, analytics, machine learning, and other services, as well as advertising services through programs, such as sponsored ads, display, and video advertising. Additionally, the company offers Amazon Prime, a membership program. The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale and products offered by third-party sellers. It serves consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises, content creators, advertisers, and employees. Amazon.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Smart Card Marketing Systems

(Get Free Report)

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. operates as a fintech and paytech solutions provider that offers ecommerce, cloud, and mobility applications to the global banking, telecom, and retail markets. The company provides business intelligence and digital transformation strategies with a proprietary portfolio of applications and wireframes for banking, enterprises, retail e-wallets, digital ID, blockchain, crypto issuing, NFT, e-KYC, digital workforce, events and media management, edtech, telemed, and transit-booking industries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.