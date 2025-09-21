Analysts Set LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target at $40.83

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.8333.

RAMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LiveRamp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Research cut LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th.

LiveRamp stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 125.55 and a beta of 0.92.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. LiveRamp had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $194.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 55,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,980. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 12,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $355,787.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,647.46. This represents a 16.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 9,007.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 344,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after buying an additional 341,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,131,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,692,000 after buying an additional 283,747 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 366.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 343,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after buying an additional 269,719 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at $6,123,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 997,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,072,000 after acquiring an additional 212,572 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

