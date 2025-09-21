Analysts Set Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL) PT at $13.13

Shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.1250.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABL. Wall Street Zen upgraded Abacus Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Abacus Life from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABL. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Abacus Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Abacus Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of ABL stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $602.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.83 and a beta of 0.03. Abacus Life has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $56.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.38 million. Abacus Life had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 17.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Abacus Life will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

