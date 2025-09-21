Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $87.96 and last traded at $87.76, with a volume of 80421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.35.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.5%

The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.03.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 570,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,985,000 after purchasing an additional 68,048 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 285,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 174,517 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 258,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 256,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,393,000 after purchasing an additional 131,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,888,000.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

