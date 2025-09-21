American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.27 and last traded at $61.43. 673,474 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,040,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMSC. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

American Superconductor Price Performance

Insider Transactions at American Superconductor

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.82 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.68.

In related news, Director Arthur H. House sold 9,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $494,076.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,919.96. This trade represents a 16.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 100,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $5,495,207.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,183,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,468,971.66. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Superconductor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 16.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 10.4% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 8,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 9.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

Recommended Stories

