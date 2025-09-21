American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $108.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP stock opened at $107.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $115.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.33.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $543,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

