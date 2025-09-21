ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF $SMTH Shares Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,143,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646,710 shares during the quarter. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 6.95% of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF worth $132,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 295,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 57,332 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,698,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875,775 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,132,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,274,000 after purchasing an additional 121,551 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 337,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,176 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period.

Shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.76.

The ALPS/SMITH Core Plus Bond ETF (SMTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to global debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. The fund aims for an above-average total return. SMTH was launched on Dec 5, 2023 and is issued by SS&C.

