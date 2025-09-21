Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Purchased by International Private Wealth Advisors LLC

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,570,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,299,725,000 after buying an additional 9,687,855 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 580,897.4% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,963,208,000 after buying an additional 135,064,454 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 9.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,971,861,000 after buying an additional 9,243,959 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,345,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,334,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,996 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,380,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,183,979,000 after buying an additional 440,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp set a $265.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.56.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $255.24 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $256.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.08 and a 200-day moving average of $181.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,088 shares of company stock worth $52,405,304 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

