A&I Financial Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc $UVE

A&I Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $507,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,303,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,044,029.20. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $25.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.87. Universal Insurance Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $596.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.98 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

