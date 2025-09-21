Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$223.86 and last traded at C$223.02, with a volume of 1707475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$213.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AEM. TD Securities raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$163.33.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 4.3%

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of C$111.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$188.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$168.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agnico Eagle Mines

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.54, for a total value of C$852,700.00. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines is a gold miner operating mines in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It also owns 50% of the Canadian Malartic mine. Agnico operated just one mine, LaRonde, as recently as 2008 before bringing its other mines on line in rapid succession in the following years. The company produced more than 1.7 million gold ounces in 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.