Afentra (LON:AET) Price Target Raised to GBX 90

Afentra (LON:AET – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 88 to GBX 90 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Afentra in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 102.

Afentra Stock Down 2.2%

About Afentra

Shares of AET opened at GBX 48.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 44.80. The firm has a market cap of £109.91 million, a PE ratio of 230.33 and a beta of 0.10. Afentra has a fifty-two week low of GBX 33.07 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 28.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.96.

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

