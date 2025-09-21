Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 700 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 40.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $84.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $271.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $84.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.38.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Phillip Securities downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

