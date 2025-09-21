Adirondack Trust Co. Purchases 29 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $831.00 target price (up from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $770.94.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total transaction of $3,472,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,420,157.52. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total value of $589,161.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,153.28. This trade represents a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $755.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $740.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $672.06. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $779.77. The firm has a market cap of $96.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.