Acmat (OTCMKTS:ACMTA) and Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Financial Contrast

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) and Acmat (OTCMKTS:ACMTA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Goosehead Insurance and Acmat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goosehead Insurance 1 6 4 1 2.42 Acmat 0 0 0 0 0.00

Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus target price of $109.36, suggesting a potential upside of 40.26%. Given Goosehead Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Goosehead Insurance is more favorable than Acmat.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Goosehead Insurance has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acmat has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Goosehead Insurance and Acmat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goosehead Insurance 8.76% -59.49% 8.70% Acmat N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Goosehead Insurance and Acmat”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goosehead Insurance $314.51 million 9.31 $30.43 million $1.13 69.00 Acmat N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Goosehead Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Acmat.

Summary

Goosehead Insurance beats Acmat on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated 1,415 franchise locations. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.

About Acmat

(Get Free Report)

ACMAT Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides surety bonds primarily for construction contractors in the United States. The company offers surety bonds for prime, sub-prime, specialty trade, environmental, asbestos, and lead abatement contractors, as well as for miscellaneous obligations. It also provides miscellaneous surety comprising workers’ compensation, supply, subdivision, and license and permit bonds. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Farmington, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.