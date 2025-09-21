Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE AGD opened at $13.17 on Friday. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73.

Get Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.