Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Up 1.2%
Shares of NYSE AGD opened at $13.17 on Friday. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Caterpillar Stock Hits All-Time High—Is There More Room to Run?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Berkshire-Backed Lennar Slides After Weak Q3 Earnings
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Analysts Turn Bullish on Hershey—Is Pepsi the Next Value Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.