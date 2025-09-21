Abound Wealth Management Has $657,000 Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 3,265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,210,000 after purchasing an additional 182,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,933,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,139,000 after purchasing an additional 368,544 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,201,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,950,000 after purchasing an additional 421,792 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,630,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,059,000 after purchasing an additional 172,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,597,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,288,000 after purchasing an additional 68,935 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $246.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $247.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.3161 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

