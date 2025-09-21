Abound Wealth Management Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,301 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Abound Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

