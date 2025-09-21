Abound Wealth Management Has $204,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Abound Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,086 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 432.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in Walmart by 95.2% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.03.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $1,855,781.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,412,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,737,000.84. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $1,248,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 932,313 shares in the company, valued at $88,700,258.82. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,107 shares of company stock valued at $13,183,727. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $102.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.64. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.11 and a 52 week high of $106.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.