Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,503,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,094,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 388,003 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 1,490.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 374,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 351,237 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,634,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 594,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 186,100 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

