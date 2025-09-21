Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSU

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,234,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,223 shares during the period. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up about 7.4% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $48,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 131.7% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSU opened at $42.54 on Friday. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.14.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.