Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in TMC the metals company Inc. $TMC

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) by 187.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TMC the metals were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TMC the metals by 100.0% during the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,038 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in TMC the metals by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,946,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 766,167 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in TMC the metals by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 542,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 57,606 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of TMC the metals by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 170,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 112,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

TMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised TMC the metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised TMC the metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

In other news, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $1,312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,125,667 shares in the company, valued at $5,909,751.75. This represents a 18.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brendan May sold 44,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $326,225.52. Following the sale, the director owned 197,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,184.68. This trade represents a 18.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,726 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMC opened at $5.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $8.63.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

