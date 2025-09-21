Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Takes $3.63 Million Position in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,289 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in MSCI by 23.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 336.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 6.5% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in MSCI by 6.0% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSCI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial raised MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MSCI from $625.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $652.45.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $560.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $562.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $558.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.34. MSCI Inc has a 1 year low of $486.73 and a 1 year high of $642.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 143.13%. The business had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $548.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,089.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,279,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,296,314.19. This trade represents a 0.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,599. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

