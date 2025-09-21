Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Purchases 10,557 Shares of Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 178.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSO. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 62.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,329,000 after purchasing an additional 180,951 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 133.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.17.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $389.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.95. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $378.35 and a one year high of $571.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $425.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.22.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 92.02%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

