Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,656 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 2.2% of Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $15,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 511.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $784.09, for a total value of $1,362,748.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 455 shares in the company, valued at $356,760.95. This trade represents a 79.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total value of $689,397.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,879 shares of company stock worth $7,558,613. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $687.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $715.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $685.53. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The company has a market capitalization of $191.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 price objective on Intuit and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $797.62.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

