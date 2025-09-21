Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 199.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,611 shares during the period. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Crown by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 45.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Crown by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 39.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $94.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.98 and a twelve month high of $109.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.64.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. Crown had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.100-7.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Crown’s payout ratio is 21.85%.

In other news, CAO Gerard H. Gifford sold 8,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total value of $846,290.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 122,585 shares in the company, valued at $12,617,674.05. This trade represents a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 37,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $3,720,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 462,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,464,351.36. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,770 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Crown from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

