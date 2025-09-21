Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Buys 73,911 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 73,911 shares during the quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb accounts for about 2.4% of Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $16,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,403,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,673,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,488 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,606,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,696,415,000 after purchasing an additional 306,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,865,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,638,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,205 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,974,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,584,185,000 after buying an additional 1,316,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 297.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,728,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,447,198,000 after buying an additional 17,750,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day moving average of $49.66. The company has a market cap of $91.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.35.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Daiwa America cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

