Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Buys 3,794 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions accounts for approximately 2.0% of Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $14,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $476.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $454.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $388.90 and a twelve month high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0109 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total value of $24,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,693,556. This trade represents a 51.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total transaction of $3,802,242.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,265.80. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,493 shares of company stock valued at $116,848,278 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.