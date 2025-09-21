Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,891.17. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total transaction of $2,604,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 80,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,032,866.33. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $292.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.18 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.73.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

